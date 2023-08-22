Denver Broncos make a ton of sense to trade for RB Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor has been given permission to seek a trade, and there isn't a better fit for him than the Denver Broncos.
The Denver Broncos can add an elite player to their offense by trading for Jonathan Taylor, who was recently given permission to seek a trade by the Indianapolis Colts. This has Denver Broncos written all over it, to be honest. I truly cannot think of a better fit than Denver, who was in on Dalvin Cook, for what it's worth.
Taylor, 24, was a second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts back in the 2020 NFL Draft after a massively successful career at Wisconsin. Since being drafted, Jonathan Taylor has only rushed for 3,841 yards, 33 touchdowns along with 802 receiving yards, three receiving touchdowns, and a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod.
He doesn't turn 25 until next January and is clearly right in the middle of his prime. According to a source from Stephen Holder, the Colts are looking for the following package for the stud RB:
The Denver Broncos do have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and I do think that pick is going to stay with them and would never be a part of a potential trade for JT. However, the detail in here that could help out the Broncos is that the Colts aren't necessarily seeking a first-round pick, but could also accept a trade that includes a package that equates to a first.
I bet that they'd also appreciate a running back in return for Taylor as well. We've seen the running back market really take a hit this offseason; Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs both failed to land long-term extensions even though they came off hugely successful seasons on the ground.
And Dalvin Cook, an RB who just rushed for over 4,000 yards over the last four years and earned four-straight Pro Bowls, got cut from his team and is now with the New York Jets. When you consider that and the fact that Broncos' head coach Sean Payton has always invested in his RBs, a potential trade makes a ton of sense for Denver.
Not only would Taylor be the team's best offensive player, but he'd also be perfect for the Broncos' run-first offense. Pairing Russell Wilson with an elite running back who could then help ease the pressure in the passing game would be a lethal combination for the Broncos. Sean Payton has also paid running backs before, so it's not like this is foreign to him.
He's paid all of Reggie Bush, Mark Ingram, and Alvin Kamara during his time in New Orleans. Payton is a coach that clearly values this position, and another huge point I'd like to make is that I don't think there would be more than a handful of realistic suitors for Jonathan Taylor. Denver might not have a ton of competition for his services, which could maybe even help drive the price down.
Offering a package of Javonte Williams and a couple of mid-round picks would be my preference for JT.