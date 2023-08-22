3 players Broncos should try to trade before roster cuts
The Denver Broncos should look around the league and see if they can find teams willing to acquire some of the players on their current roster that may be end up being cut.
When teams are forced to cut their rosters from 90 players down to 53, it will leave 37 players from each franchise scrambling to find a way to continue their playing careers. It will also set off a flurry of reactionary moves by all of the teams in the league.
For the Broncos, there are players that look to be on the outside looking in when this roster is officially constructed, but not necessarily players that can't still play in the NFL. These are players the team needs to be shopping around in an effort to return some sort of compensation.
Each of the players on this list will fetch nothing more than a late-round pick, but that is better than just dumping them into the scrap heap. The Broncos, after trading away many drafts picks in the last couple of years, could certainly use more of those as well.
For these three players, if their time in Denver indeed comes to an end, they should see if they can get something from another team who may not want to take their shot at claiming them through the waivers process.
Players Broncos should try to trade before roster cuts: Montrell Washington
Despite all of the injury issues the Broncos have had at the wide receiver position this offseason, there just doesn't seem to be room for second-year receiver Montrell Washington.
The Broncos have Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and this year's team seems to favor the bigger targets such as Brandon Johnson and ex-Saints players Marquez Callaway and perhaps even Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
Rookie Marvin Mims Jr. is guaranteed a spot on the roster so there is not much left for Washington, last year's fifth-round pick. Of course, he could still show out in the team's final preseason game, though that could also be as much of an audition for other teams as anything else.
The Broncos could find a team looking for another wide receiver, much like they did a couple of summers ago when they traded Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions. A team that could also use Washington as a kick returner, giving them more reason to acquire him.
If the Broncos do cut Washington, there is a solid chance he would be claimed on waivers by another team. Then he would just be gone. Under this route, the team would at least get some sort of day three draft pick back in return.