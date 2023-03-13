Denver Broncos make odd addition at the backup QB spot
On Monday during the legal tampering period, news broke that the Denver Broncos plan on signing Jarrett Stidham to a two year deal to presumably serve as the backup to Russell Wilson. I'm not sure how I feel about this deal.
Stidham was taken in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Auburn by the New England Patriots. In three seasons in New England, Stidham appeared in just eight games and threw for two touchdowns against four interceptions.
Before the 2022 season he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting with Josh McDaniels, and he played a bit better in the silver and black.
When Carr was essentially sent home by the team, Stidham got to see some action. In two games started and five games overall, Stidham threw for four touchdowns, three interceptions and earned a passer rating of 89.2.
According to Ian Rapoport, Stidham and new Denver Broncos' QB coach Davis Webb have known each other seen they were teenagers, so I'm sure Webb gave his seal of approval for Stidham.
I'm not sure Stidham does anything particularly well as a QB, but being that he has played well in a McDaniels' offense, he's probably a rather accurate passer who throws with decent anticipation. Sean Payton has had success working with veteran quarterbacks before, so while I don't love this signing, I do think pairing most QBs with Payton can end well.
However, if Russell Wilson falters, I'm not sure Jarrett Stidham of all people will keep the Broncos' competitive enough, but I guess if Wilson does continue to stink, then Denver won't win regardless.
We'll see if this is just a two year thing or if Sean Payton and Davis Webb think they can turn Jarrett Stidham into something worthwhile, perhaps for after Russell Wilson.