Denver Broncos land stud NFC quarterback in seven-round win now mock draft
Chad Reuter of NFL.com puts a fun spin on mock drafts, as he creates one among all active NFL players, and has the Broncos making a great selection. Here is what Reuter does in this hypothetical mock draft:
"We're bringing back the mock draft concept to re-imagine the NFL landscape for a third straight year, with teams building balanced rosters -- including veteran and young talent on both sides of the ball -- designed to WIN NOW.- Chad Reuter
This sort of mass redistribution of talent obviously would never happen in real life. But with training camps still a few weeks away, let's have a little fun with another seven-round mock ahead of the 2024 NFL season."
So basically, it's a mock draft with players who are currently in the NFL. It's a fun twist on the normal mock drafts that circulate the NFL. He kept the same order of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Denver Broncos were picking 12th, so with the 12th pick, Reuter mocks San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy to the Broncos:
"It’s easy for me to envision head coach Sean Payton loving the mental and physical toughness Purdy has brought to the 49ers."- Chad Reuter
This would be quite the fun situation. Imagine in a crazy world next offseason, the San Francisco 49ers cannot agree to a contract extension with Brock Purdy, and the Denver Broncos come calling with a wicked trade offer including Bo Nix.
Yes, that would surely never happen, but Purdy would be quite impressive in Sean Payton's offense, and if this draft were to become the real deal one day, it would be hard for the Broncos to pass up on Brock Purdy. Through his two years starting in the NFL, he's helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in 2022 and the Super Bowl in 2023.
It feels like it's only a matter of time before Purdy and the 49ers are able to win the Super Bowl.