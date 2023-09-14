Broncos injury updates ahead of Week 2 matchup vs Washington
The Broncos host the Washington Commanders for their Week 2 matchup. Is Jeudy playing, plus injury updates regarding both teams.
The Denver Broncos announced on Wednesday their first injury report ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders, in Empower Field at Mile High. It is a bit early to know which of these guys will play and which will not play, but there are good signs for the game.
The good news is that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will likely play in week two against Washington. Head coach Sean Payton, regarding Jeudy, said the following ...
""He was a game-day decision (Regarding Jerry on Sunday's game against the Raiders). Hamstrings are tricky, though, [with] the idea of possibly getting set back two or three more weeks, but he was close. We actually had a workout pregame to go through it and made our decision off that.""- Sean Payton on Jeudy
Jeudy, who suffered the hamstring injury in the preseason week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers, missed Denver's season opener against the Raiders. Having Jeudy back would be great for the offense, especially for Russell Wilson, as no receiver had more than 35 yards against the Raiders in week 1, and Jerry is a very explosive guy who can produce big yardage.
Edge Frank Clark and defensive lineman DJ Jones were added to the list with hip and knee injuries respectively, but both practiced and were limited participants. Rookie cornerback Riley Moss has been limited over the past few weeks but has not missed practice, he has been limited.
An interesting thing is that tight end Greg Dulcich was not placed on the Injured Reserve list, which means that he will probably miss a few games, but not four. He missed seven games due to hamstring in the 2022-23 season. So it will be a situation to monitor.
Now, regarding the opponent, the Washington Commanders officially released their injury report list for the game, which includes the following players ...
Edge Chase Young - LIMITED
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin - FULL
Guard Sam Cosmi - FULL
Wide receiver Curtis Samuel - LIMITED
Defensive back Jartavius Martin - DNP
Expect for wide receiver Terry McLaurin to play, as he was a full participant.
More updates on these players, from both teams, should be announced Thursday and Friday.