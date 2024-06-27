Denver Broncos included in wild 3-team trade that actually makes sense
There is still plenty of time this offseason for some major trades to go down, and this three-team trade involving the Broncos would be just that. Three-team trades are very uncommon in the NFL, but I guess we can never say never. Bleacher Report proposed a trade involving the Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The trade for Denver would actually be quite the deal, as they'd not have to give up much but would get a young player and future draft capital. I can bet that this would not happen, but like I said, never say never.
Here are the full parameters of the trade from Bleacher Report:
"Broncos Get: Rams 2025 third-round pick, Steelers 2026 third-round pick, WR Tutu Atwell- Kristopher Knox
Steelers Get: WR Courtland Sutton, Rams 2026 fourth-round pick
Rams Get: DT Cameron Heyward
The Denver Broncos aren't widely expected to be playoff contenders in 2024. They're looking to rebuild around rookie quarterback Bo Nix, a process that could take some time. Dealing wideout Courtland Sutton, who has two years remaining on his contract, could give Denver the draft capital needed to help bolster Nix's future supporting cast...
...The Steelers would land the No. 2 receiver they're lacking, while the Broncos would get more pieces to support their ongoing rebuild.
"
So, all the Denver Broncos have to give up here is Courtland Sutton, and in return, they get a young WR in Tutu Atwell from the LA Rams, and also get two future third-round picks from the Rams and Steelers in 2025 and 2026. Atwell profiles similarly to Marvin Mims Jr in that both are a bit undersized but can separate nicely with their top-end speed.
Denver already having one of these players might make this trade redundant, but they also have a plethora of WRs who are cut from the same cloth as Courtland Sutton. If this trade were to happen, Denver would all of a sudden have a young WR trio with Atwell, Mims, and Troy Franklin. Other players still present in this unit would be Josh Reynolds and Tim Patrick.
Honestly, this room could end up being a fun one in 2024. The Broncos should take an opportunity to get younger at any position if it ends up being a good deal for them. While Sutton was the team's best play-maker in 2023, he's not someone the team is going to keep around for the long term, but someone like Tutu Atwell could be.
And yes, Denver won't contend this year, but let's not pretend they can't be a breakout team.