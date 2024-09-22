Denver Broncos inactives list for Week 3 game against Buccaneers
The Denver Broncos have stayed relatively healthy at the start of the 2024 season (especially compared to some other unfortunate teams around the league), but they are starting to pile up a few injuries and will be missing some key players against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their Week 3 matchup.
Starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey went down with an MCL injury that landed him on injured reserve, so he is slated to miss the next four games at a minimum. McGlinchey's absence will pave the way for former undrafted free agent steal Alex Palczewski to get his first starting opportunity in the NFL.
On top of Mike McGlinchey landing on IR this week, the Denver Broncos just placed pass rusher Baron Browning on injured reserve, promoting wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster in his place.
Denver Broncos Week 3 inactives vs. Buccaneers: JL Skinner OUT
Baron Browning and Mike McGlinchey being placed on IR do not figure into the team's inactive list for their game against the Buccaneers, but we do know a couple of names that will be on the list early.
- JL Skinner, safety
- Zach Wilson, quarterback (will be emergency 3rd QB)
This list will be updated as more names are known
The Broncos promoted running back Tyler Badie for the matchup against the Buccaneers, which could be a clear sign that UDFA Blake Watson will be inactive for the third straight week to start off the 2024 season.
Wide receiver Devaughn Vele was a full participant both on Thursday and Friday and if he is able to play against the Buccaneers, it wouldn't be shocking to see Troy Franklin inactive again here in Week 3 with Vele getting the nod in the lineup along with Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
It's going to be interesting to see what the Broncos do at offensive tackle with McGlinchey out for this week (and the next few weeks). Alex Palczewski is expected to start but could we see rookie free agent Frank Crum activated for this game?
In prior weeks, other no-brainer inactives have been the likes of DL Eyioma Uwazurike, and that should end up being the case once again this week with John Franklin-Myers passing concussion protocol.
The Broncos also have not activated tight end Lucas Krull yet this season and with all of Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, and Nate Adkins good to go for this game against the Bucs, he should be an expected inactive as well.
Denver has also promoted defensive back Tanner McAllister against the Bucs, likely to take the place of the injured JL Skinner, which means we'll probably still see rookie cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine on the inactive list. So, if we're making an educated guess, here's what I am estimating the inactives list to look like in Week 3 before we know it for sure:
- QB Zach Wilson (emergency 3rd QB)
- RB Blake Watson
- WR Troy Franklin
- TE Lucas Krull
- DL Eyioma Uwazurike
- CB Kris Abrams-Draine
- S JL Skinner (OUT)