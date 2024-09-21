Final Broncos injury report for Week 3 is great news for rookies
The final Denver Broncos injury report ahead of Week 3 is out, and it's looking pretty good, all things considered.
Especially for the team's rookie class.
Denver Broncos rookie WR Devaughn Vele to return in Week 3?
Obviously the most notable players on the Week 3 injury report for the Denver Broncos are the guys who are OUT, which would be pass rusher Baron Browning and safety JL Skinner. Browning is a starter for the Broncos off the edge but his absence in this game (and potentially some time going forward) paves the way for rookie pass rusher Jonah Elliss to get more snaps along with Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper.
Cooper has been one of the best pass rushers off the edge in the entire league through the first two weeks of the season and Elliss is looking to become the first Broncos rookie since Von Miller to notch a sack in two of his first three NFL games. He's played well.
Beyond the players who are OUT for this game are players who perhaps were highly questionable at the start of the week, including defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. Franklin-Myers suffered a concussion in the team's Week 2 loss against the Steelers but will bringing a needed presence back to the field in Week 3 after passing concussion protocol.
Additionally, rookie wide receiver Devaughn Vele could return to the field in Week 3 after missing Week 2 due to cracked ribs he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks. It's not a 100 percent certainty, given the nature of his injury, that we will see him play, but Vele has a shot as he was a full participant in practice the last two days.
The rookie out of Utah has been impressive all offseason and had eight catches in his NFL debut. The eight catches were slightly overshadowed by the fact that he didn't have that many yards, but the potential is there for him to be an impact player in the offense.
Getting Vele back could be a nice boost to an offense that has obviously struggled to get things going in the passing game to start this season, but he's also an effective blocker when you get outside the tackle box. He plays the "big slot" role extremely well in all facets.
Other players who were limited earlier in the week like Greg Dulcich were back on a full-time basis as the week progressed, another good sign before the game. Missing talented players like Browning and Skinner hurts, but this injury report is pretty favorable for the Broncos, all things considered, especially for the rookies on the team.