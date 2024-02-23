Denver Broncos hit a grand-slam in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft
Does it really get better than this?
The Denver Broncos definitely have more needs than just QB, and they hit on the passer and other pressing needs in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft. I mean, I don't think you could ask for a better draft if you're Sean Payton and all of Broncos Country. Denver's lack of a second-round pick is significant, and them perhaps being just outside the top QBs in the NFL Draft also hurts.
However, the Broncos can still work the draft board to their advantage and could even find themselves picking in the second round. Everyone has an opinion, so I am sure that this mock draft isn't going to be popular among everyone, but I think this would offer a very good future for the team.
Denver Broncos hit a grand-slam in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft
32nd Overall (via KC): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
While some people may mock Bo Nix to the Denver Broncos with the 12th overall pick, I found a way to move all the way down to the 32nd overall pick and landed Bo Nix, who is a perfect fit in Sean Payton's offense, as Nix is best in a rhythm, timing-based offense.