Denver Broncos have given a master class on how not to turn things around in the NFL
The last decade of Denver Broncos football has severely tarnished what was one of the best-run football franchises in the league.
Broncos bring in Sean Payton
The Broncos not only traded two first-round picks and two second-round picks to get Wilson, they gave away a first and a second-round pick to get Payton and a third-round pick from the New Orleans Saints.
Payton had a cushy job working for FOX and could likely pick his destination. There are still rumors out there that he preferred the Los Angeles Chargers, though they decided not to fire Brandon Staley.
But your reputation in the past can only take you so far. To this point, Payton is 0-3 and looks nothing like a coach who gets all of the praise that he does. He won a Super Bowl, quite some time ago, with a Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Outside of that, he has been a good coach, not a great coach.
Now, he is in a situation he would likely get out of if he had it to do over. He has a mess on his hands, complete with what seems to be an inferior roster and for certain, some inferior coaching.
But Payton isn't free from criticism on that. In fact, it's just as much his fault. It was he who decided that Vance Joseph should come back to be the team's defensive coordinator. Fangio apparently wasn't interested in coming back (good for him) but the overwhelmingly better option, which was true at the time, was to give the job to Rey Ryan.
The idea that Joseph continues to get coaching gigs is one that boggles the mind. Not only is he a poor coach, there's an even more important reason why he shouldn't have been brought back to Denver, where he was a complete and utter failure.
Let's apply this logic to an every day job. Let's apply it to where you work. If someone is in a position of authority and they do such a bad job that they are fired for that performance, what sense would it make to bring them back a couple of years later in a much lesser position? Are they suddenly going to be more productive or do a better job? How often is that going to be a good business decision?
The company you work for wouldn't do that and the Broncos should have known better. Payton should have known better. He knows now, after watching Joseph's defense give up 70 points to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the most any team has given up in an NFL game in 57 years.