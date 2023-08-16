Denver Broncos get last laugh over Dallas Cowboys with DeMarcus Ware
DeMarcus Ware was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his display at the HOF site is hilarious and gives the Broncos the last laugh over the Cowboys. The Cowboys always seem to be the rear-end of jokes across the NFL, right? Well, this time is no different.
The Pro Football Hall of fame has displays up for their recently inducted players, and this is what DeMarcus Ware's looks like, who was officially enshrined in Canton earlier in August:
This is actually hilarious. Not only did the HOF not put his Cowboys' jersey in there, which is where Ware spent most of his career, but not even a Cowboys' helmet can be seen. The display shows his Broncos' jersey, along with helmets from his high school and college days. A Super Bowl 50 football is present along with a Dallas Cowboys' football. There's also what appears to be an award and a plaque that likely covers his entire career.
Ware spent the 2014-2016 seasons with the Denver Broncos, racking up 21.5 sacks and 44 QB hits. The first nine years of his career were spent with the Dallas Cowboys where he amassed 117 sacks and 185 QB hits. During his regular season career, DeMarcus Ware played in 178 games, starting 173 of them. He had 138.5 sacks, 657 total tackles, 171 tackles for loss, 25 passes defended, 35 forced fumbles, three interceptions, and 229 QB hits.
He made nine Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams, won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos, and was named to the HOF All-2000s team. His career is among the best of any player who has ever put on an NFL uniform, and the Denver Broncos surely feel fortunate that DeMarcus Ware played for the team.
His HOF display showing a Broncos' jersey and now a Cowboys' jersey is absolutely hilarious. If you think about it, it really makes no sense to have a Broncos' jersey, unless the HOF wanted to use his most recent playing days for the display. Well, even though DeMarcus Ware played 75 percent of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, the Denver Broncos get the last laugh.