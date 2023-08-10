Broncos get injury updates ahead of preseason week 1
- Rising wide receiver that can get major role, out a few weeks
- Starting right takle issues again?
Injuries have been a problem for the Denver Broncos in the past couple of seasons. New year, same thing ... wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, and is out for the second consecutive year. Wide receiver KJ Hamler announced that he has a minor heart condition, and the team waived him with a non-football injury designation. Additionally they have lost linebacker Jonas Griffith with a torn ACL and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike who is suspended. The season has not even started.
At the beginning of Tuesday's practice, two important players left the practice field with injuries. These two players are starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who was signed to a monster deal in free agency, and breakout candidate wide receiver Brandon Johnson.
Johnson went down during a one-on-one drill, injuring his leg. McGlinchey went down during a 9-7 drill and injured his knee. Both walked out of the field with trainers.
Following tests and evaluations it was later revealed that neither of the two players who went down (McGlinchey and Johnson) have big injuries. They will both miss a couple of weeks, but nothing serious. The team wants to be cautious with them.
Brandon Johnson suffered a severe ankle sprain. He is expected to miss between one and two weeks. Now, regarding McGlinchey, he suffered a knee sprain, that will get him out between two and three weeks. The Broncos will be cautious with both players, as both are expected to be back ready for the start of the regular season on September 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brandon Johnson is one of the 2022 Broncos' undrafted free-agent signings. He had a promising camp but got injured in the preseason finale. He was waived and brought back, and appeared in seven games, starting one. He had six receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown. Following Tim Patrick's Achilles injury, many expect Johnson to be the guy at that spot, as he stepped up in camp.
Mike McGlinchey was the largest free agent signing for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 free agency. He was signed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. Denver secured a right tackle for a long time ... since 2012-2013 (Orlando Franklin), no right tackle has started for the Broncos in two consecutive seasons. After Franklin, eight different players have started the season at right tackle for the Denver Broncos, a problem that should not be there anymore with the McGlinchey signing.