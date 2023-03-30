Denver Broncos get disrespectful power ranking from ESPN
In ESPN's post free agency power rankings, the Denver Broncos receive a truly disrespectful placement. Honestly, I get why people are still low on the Broncos, but man, this is too far. ESPN put together a massive poll of post free agency power rankings, and they pegged the Broncos at 23.
Yep, the 23rd best team in the NFL. Are we still being viewed that low among NFL circles?
For starters, the team got immediately better when they brought in Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints. Going from Nathaniel Hackett to Sean Payton is one of the most "180" moves a team made this offseason. The change in performance just from that will be obvious.
Next, the team is getting some players back. They were the most injured team in the NFL last year and surely won't have to deal with that again, right? There's going to be some injuries, but I have a hard time believing they'll be the most injured club in in the NFL for a second straight year.
Furthermore, they filled some of their needs in free agency, specifically along the offensive line, signing left guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey.
Denver has gone to work this offseason improving the roster with coaching and fresh talent, and being ranked at 23 is just embarrassing. Among teams in the AFC, the Broncos are ranked 13th in the conference and last in the AFC West.
Man, how wrong these people are. I'm not saying that the Broncos are going to be the best team in the NFL this year, but being ranked as the worst team in the AFC West, 13th in the conference, and 23rd overall is just baffling to me.
Have these national media folks not been paying attention to the moves that Denver has made? I guess not. Time to prove them wrong!