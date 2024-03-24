Denver Broncos free-agency roundup: Where have former players signed?
A look at where some players that were with the Denver Broncos last season have signed as free agents.
The Denver Broncos, still smarting from the dead-money hit against the salary cap caused by the horrible contract given to Russell Wilson, have just been trying to get through free agency by taking a smart, calculated approach.
It was obvious that the team was going to lose some key players to free agency, but few predicted the release of safety Justin Simmons. We have taken a look at players who are still looking for their next team, which includes Simmons, but what about the former Broncos who have signed deals to play elsewhere?
Here's a look at those players.
Russell Wilson, QB- Pittsburgh Steelers
We'll start with the obvious one. Most everyone knows that Russell Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers just days after being released by the Broncos. The market for Russ wasn't huge but he was able to take an extremely cheap deal from the Steelers due to the fact that the Broncos will be paying him nearly $39 million for this season.
The Steelers traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles before acquiring Justin Fields in a trade with the Chicago Bears. It seems that Wilson has still been given the word that he will be the team's starting quarterback, but it will be quite interesting to see how that scenario unfolds.