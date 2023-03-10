Denver Broncos free agency predictions: Loading up on offense
1. Sign RT Jawaan Taylor to a big-money deal
The Denver Broncos currently do not have the luxury of being on the cusp of winning a Super Bowl to pitch to prospective free agents. They are going to have to flex with their wallets this coming week, not with their current standing in the AFC or even AFC West.
With that being said, Jawaan Taylor is someone who is deserving of a big-money contract with the way he has played for Jacksonville the last handful of years. Although there have been some negative marks about his run blocking lately, he was known coming out of Florida for his powerful run blocking and nastiness. He's really improved as a pass blocker over the last couple of years and if the Broncos are letting Dre'Mont Jones hit free agency, it makes sense that they would allocate that next really big salary cap hit on the books to their biggest position of need.
Especially when you consider there are a few really good players hitting free agency at right tackle in 2023 with former first-round picks Kaleb McGary (Falcons) and Mike McGlinchey (49ers) joining Taylor on the market.
The Broncos have struggled badly to find any sort of solution at the right tackle position since Orlando Franklin left in free agency, which feels like a lifetime ago. Players like Donald Stephenson, Menelik Watson, and Ja'Wuan James have all joined the ranks of "worst free agent decisions in team history".
Can Jawaan Taylor finally end that curse for the Broncos?