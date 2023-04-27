Denver Broncos final mock before 2023 NFL Draft
Sixth round, No. 195 overall: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State
Viliami Fehoki is a player I included in my sleeper picks for the Broncos to consider and he is a player who could turn into a major value pick for the team that selects him.
When you watch Fehoko play, you are not going to see the kind of explosiveness and natural bend that the elite pass-rushers possess. But he does know how to win with strength and a high football IQ and that helped him to improve his sack numbers in each of the last three seasons for the Spartans.
He had nine sacks last year.
He is a disciplined football player with a high motor. He is also the second cousin of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea, so that doesn't hurt either.
The Broncos can use more firepower off the edge as Nik Bonitto got off to a slow start as a rookie and Randy Gregory missed most of the 2022 season. The team does have Baron Browning but behind those three guys, someone is going to have to step up.
A guy like Fehoko could come in as a rotational pass-rusher and make an early name for himself with this team.