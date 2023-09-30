Denver Broncos Fantasy football Week 4: start 'em, sit'em
Which Denver Broncos players should you start in Fantasy against the Bears?
If you are not sure about your Fantasy Football lineups ahead of Week 4 of the NFL season, excluding the Thursday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, here you will see important information regarding the Denver Broncos players, and if it is worth to start and/or sit these players.
With that being said, let's take a look at the Broncos players and their fantasy football outlooks for their Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears ...
Denver Broncos Start 'Em:
Quarterback Russell Wilson: Russ has been looking great so far in the season, compared to 2022-23 under Nathaniel Hackett. Once Hackett was fired, Wilson was in the top 5 among NFL quarterbacks in multiple passing categories during the final two weeks of the season. In this season, Wilson has thrown over 600 yards, and four touchdowns in the past two games. Regarding fantasy football, Wilson has an average of 22.4 points per game, he is a top-ten quarterback.
Denver has a relatively easy matchup against the Bears. The Bears have allowed more than 20 fantasy points to every quarterback they have faced so far in the season. Additionally, they have allowed more than 25 points in every game.
Running Back Javonte Williams: Javonte has had a poor season so far. But it kind of makes sense, especially after suffering a brutal knee injury with multiple torn ligaments last season. He has had under 55 rushing yards in every game so far. A great bounce-back game opportunity not only for him but for the entire team. Chicago has allowed seven rushing touchdowns in three games and over 10 fantasy points to five different running backs in the three games. Williams can definitely have a bounce-back game, definitely a starting-caliber RB for fantasy in week 4.
Defense: Yes, the Denver Broncos' defense has been the worst in the NFL statistically, but they play against one of the worst offenses. The Chicago Bears have been an awful offense so far ... in each game, they have played, they have lowered their points scored per game (20, 17, and 10 respectively). Their quarterback, Justin Fields has less than 220 passing yards in all three games, he has more interceptions than touchdowns, and is the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL. The perfect game for the Denver Broncos defense to bounce back.
Neutral:
These players could be worth starting depending on your team. If your league features a three-starting wide receiver roster or you are in a two-starting wide receiver roster league, but it has more than 10 people, you should definitely consider starting these two players.
Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy: Courtland Sutton has been Russell Wilson's most targeted wide receiver. If you are in a PPR (Points per reception) league, Sutton has had 17 fantasy points just from his receptions. His last two games have been for over 60 yards. Jerry Jeudy has not produced big stats, but he can definitely have an increased role against the Bears, it all depends on his injury status. I do not think that Jerry will be inactive despite being limited in practice, but if he ends up not playing, Sutton is a must-start.
Sit 'Em:
Running back Samaje Perine: If you still have Perine in your fantasy teams, despite week four being a relatively easy matchup against the Chicago Bears, you should not start him. He has an average of 4.2 fantasy points per game. He has 126 all-purpose (rushing and receiving) yards. Not worth the risk to start.
Tight end Adam Tratuman: The only way someone has Adam Trautman in their fantasy football teams, is because you are in a 16+ person league, or even a 20+ person league. Yes, I have him in one of my teams, but it is a 32-man league, and tight ends get double points. He has had 34 yards in three games.
Can any of the Broncos' players be an X-Factor for your Fantasy Football teams in week 4?