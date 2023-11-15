Denver Broncos end their ugly streak against the Buffalo Bills
With their win on Monday, the Denver Broncos cut a streak of sixteen years without winning as a visitor against the Bills.
It took over 16 years for the Denver Broncos to beat the Buffalo Bills as a visitor. Monday's game was insane. The Broncos took the win with a last-minute field goal. But before going deeply into that game, let's revise that identical win back in 2007.
The year is 2007, and the Broncos open the season with a game against the Bills. The Broncos' starting quarterback is Jay Cutler, while the Bills' QB is J.P. Losman. At the end of the first quarter, the team coached by Mike Shanahan was down 3-7. But little by little, quarter by quarter, the Broncos established their dominance and started lifting the score in their favor. With a lead in the second quarter, the only points on the scoreboard were from the Broncos with a field goal.
But things started to become difficult for Denver because the Bills managed to get a touchdown and a conversion that put them ahead in the game. Heading into the third quarter, Marshawn Lynch had a 23-yard touchdown, and with the extra point, the Bills took a 14-6 lead.
With the score in favor of the home team, Jay Cutler had to think quickly for a solution to try and revert this situation. After incomplete passes, he found an open Brandon Marshall for a five-yard touchdown, but when attempting the two-point pass, the execution didn't go as planned and left the game 12-14 in favor of the locals.
As the game was coming to an end, with only two seconds left in the clock, Jason Elam made a 42-yard field goal, leading the Broncos to victory by a point. The game ended 15-14 in favor of the Denver Broncos.
Something eerily similar happened on Monday for the Denver Broncos. With only two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Josh Allen scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown, and with the extra point, the game was 22-21 in favor of the Bills.
But something crucial happened on the last play of the game. The Broncos had the opportunity to win the game, but sadly, they missed the field goal. When every Broncos fan was about to cry, the referee threw out a flag and gave the Broncos another chance, which they would not waste. The kick by Wil Lutz was good, and the Broncos won the game 24-22 and cut a streak against the Bills as a visitor.