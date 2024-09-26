Denver Broncos draft steal needs to get back on track in Week 4

All 8 Devaughn Vele receptions from Sunday. Nothing crazy, all under 10 yards, but he ended the day with the highest average of separation yards created.



I predicted on FFR before the season started that Vele would be a big slot, with Payton wanting him to be the guy to get the…