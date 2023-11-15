Denver Broncos desperately in need of depth at the safety position
Which available safety should the Broncos sign to their active roster to address their depth concerns?
By Amir Farrell
While Denver's secondary has been a strength amid their three-game winning streak, the Broncos front office may want to reconsider not adding to the position through free agency during the bye week. 26-year-old safety P.J. Locke, who started at safety due to Kareem Jackson's two-game suspension, suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Monday night's victory over the Buffalo Bills and is already considered to be questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Although, according to the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel, Locke was seen walking around in the locker room with a boot, therefore, there truly is no timeline on the exact severity of the injury. Just to be prepared, it would be the most logical decision for general manager George Paton to begin surveying the market for any potential safeties who could quickly insert in Vance Joseph's defense.
Second-year safety Delarrin Turner-Yell is a major reason for this as well considering he has been an utter disappointment and liability in the secondary. He has gravely struggled when he has been given significant playing time, especially against the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears earlier in the year.
With every game remaining on the schedule essentially having playoff implications, the Broncos cannot afford for their young safety to cost them games. Bringing in a veteran safety who can plug in fairly quickly and serve as a perennial backup to Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson would be the most ideal scenario for this defense at this juncture in the season.
3 safeties the Denver Broncos should try to sign:
1. Colts PS S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
Harrison, 26, is still a fairly young safety with above-average athleticism and a good eye for the ball. Harrison is currently rostered on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad but has not been elevated for any games this season after playing in 16 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2022. The veteran strong safety brings valuable special teams experience and has the versatility to play free safety and even nickel as well. This could very well be a low-risk, high-reward pickup for Denver if they choose to poach him off of Indianapolis' practice squad.