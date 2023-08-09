Denver Broncos depth chart reveals a significant weakness
The Denver Broncos release their first unofficial depth chart on Wednesday, and their defensive end group is very weak
On Wednesday, we got our first look at the Denver Broncos' unofficial depth chart, and the defensive end group is an obvious weakness that certainly needs a boost. When the Broncos signed Frank Clark, I saw that quite a few people assumed he'd slide in at defensive end. He's played both DE and as a stand-up pass rusher, but with the first depth chart being released, Clark is one of the starters at EDGE.
That also leaves the defensive end group quite weak. The depth chart can be seen here, and there are a few surprises that will be covered, but my attention went to the defensive line:
Zach Allen was signed to start for the Denver Broncos, so that is no surprise, but the other defensive end starter for the Broncos on this depth chart is Jonathan Harris. Behind Allen and Harris are Jordan Jackson and Matt Henningsen, who is entering his second season with the Denver Broncos. There isn't anything of note with the third and fourth stringers, and we typically won't see those players on the field during regular season play.
What I can gather from this first depth chart is how weak the defensive end group is, especially if Frank Clark and Randy Gregory, who has also played with his hand in the dirt, are going to remain as stand-up pass rushers. At this point, I don't even think Denver needs to see what they have at defensive end besides Zach Allen, who is a proven player.
I think this is a position that Denver needs to reinforce right now. We've been seeing the top remaining free agents latch on with new teams in the last week or so, so it's not like it'd be unprecedented to see Denver bolster a position. There are some remaining defensive ends that could come in and surely be an upgrade over what Denver has at the position currently.
Free agents who are still on the market include Matthew Ioannidis, Akiem Hicks, and Carlos Dunlap. The market is really thin. If Denver wants to bolster this position, which they should, they may have to grab someone in the trade market. I am very concerned about the defensive end group after seeing the team's first unofficial depth chart.
Perhaps I can be proven wrong.