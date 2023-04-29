Denver Broncos Day 2 mock draft: Making the most of what is left
Though the Denver Broncos only had five picks coming into the 2023 NFL Draft, it didn't stop the front office brass from wheeling and dealing to get the players it wanted.
The Broncos have made three selections thus far in the draft and those picks have been met with an even mixture of optimism or complete bewilderment. To recap, here is how the Broncos' draft has gone through the first three rounds:
- -Round 2, No. 63 overall: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma
- -Round 3, No. 67 overall: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
- -Round 3, No. 83 overall: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa
And to recap, here were the two trades that the Broncos made on Friday night:
-Broncos get picks No. 63 and 183 from the Detroit Lions in exchange for picks No. 68 and 139.
- Broncos get pick No. 83 from the Seattle Seahawks for pick No. 108 and a 2024 third-round pick.
After the trades the Broncos made to acquire Sims and Moss, the team currently has only two picks remaining, both in the sixth round. But that doesn't mean some players that could contribute can't still be found and there are still some positions of need on this roster.