Denver Broncos biggest needs heading into 2023 NFL Draft
If you don't have picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, it's probably not the wisest idea to go into the event with "needs" at any particular position groups. You might have a "need" for depth, but to need a starter without any picks in the top 64? It's just not good business in the NFL.
The Denver Broncos spent more money than any other team in 2023 NFL free agency besides the New York Giants. The reason for that is obvious -- the Broncos are lacking in the NFL Draft capital department with their first selections coming in at 67 and 68 overall. But just because it's not the best idea to go into the NFL Draft with actual "needs" without a first- or second-round pick doesn't mean the Broncos have none.
What does this roster "need" after signing 13 free agents and putting up over $240 million in total contracts? Let's take a look at the biggest needs for Sean Payton and George Paton to address, in no particular order.
Denver Broncos current draft selections
- 67th overall
- 68th overal
- 108th overall
- 139th overall
- 195th overall
Denver Broncos top needs for the 2023 NFL Draft
1. Running Back
I think you can safely include running back among the top five needs for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft. Unless Sean Payton thinks that Tony Jones Jr. is going to be playing a major role for this team in 2023, I think you're looking at a group right now that could just be Samaje Perine to open the season and then a bunch of wild cards. There's simply no guarantee or even really a likelihood that Javonte Williams will be ready to go when the season kicks off.
With that in mind, I don't think there's really any round in which you can count out RB as an option for the Broncos in this draft.
2. Tight End
The Broncos did use a third-round pick in 2022 on UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich. They also brought in blocking specialist Chris Manhertz in NFL free agency to replace guys like Eric Tomlinson and Eric Saubert. Albert Okwuegbunam is back for his fourth season, but will he make the roster?
Mike Klis of 9News in Denver recently made an interesting comment about the TE position potentially being the team's top pick in 2023:
"I'd put a tight end in the mix...It's not that they're not a big fan (of Dulcich), it's just that Sean Payton has a different idea of what he likes in a tight end. He likes bigger, in-line...I think Sean Payton wants more of a three-down guy that really gets in there and is a third offensive tackle with hands (more so) than he is the guy with the curly hair and the high shorts."- Mike Klis (via 104.3 in Denver)