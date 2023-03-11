2023 NFL Draft: 5 RB targets for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos may be looking to draft a running back in the draft due to Javonte Williams still rehabbing his injury. The running back class has some talent in the sweet spot of the draft (rounds 3-6).
Sean Payton utilizes his running backs effectively as we all know how great the connection was between him and Alvin Kamara. What better way to start fresh with a guy you can draft in Denver to pair alongside Williams.
Here are five running back targets Payton can look at and draft at the NFL Draft.
5 Denver Broncos running back targets in the 2023 NFL Draft
Zach Charbonnet - UCLA Bruins
George Paton finds another Bruin he can evaluate as Charbonnet is one of the most talented running backs in the draft. He may not be available for the Broncos to draft unless Paton trades up or Charbonnet falls in the draft.
It'd be awesome to see Charbonnet and Williams in the same backfield in Denver. They would complement each other greatly. He is a diverse running back who can also catch out of the backfield. He forces a lot of missed tackles and is elusive.
Charbonnet recorded 1,358 rushing yards at seven yards per attempt and 14 touchdowns. He also had 37 receptions for 320 yards. It would be a dream to see Charbonnet with Payton in Denver but you never know, Paton has traded up before to take a running back before.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.53
- 10-Yard Split - 1.54
- Vertical Jump - 37"
- Broad Jump - 10' 2"
- Bench Press 18 Reps