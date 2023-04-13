Denver Broncos best draft picks over the last 10 years
The past decade has had a lot of great prospects coming out of college, and the Denver Broncos have drafted a number of them ...
Let's recap the best Denver Broncos' Draft Picks of the Decade:
2013: Sylvester Williams (DL) and Kayvon Webster (DB)
Statistically and in football terms, both Williams and Webster were the best players from the Broncos' 2013 Draft. They both spent three years with the team, and both were a part of the Super Bowl 50 Champions roster. Williams played the most games between the two, he appeared in 68 games, on the other side, Webster appeared in 54 games for the orange and blue. Both had important plays during their time in Denver but nothing that big.
2014: Bradley Roby (CB), Michael Schoefield (OL) and Matt Paradis (C)
Roby, Schoefield, and Paradis were the best players from the 2014 Broncos' Draft class. Roby was the 3rd CB on the depth chart in his rookie season, and he was a key contributor to the team. He became the starting nickel CB in his second season. Schoefield and Paradis both became starters on the offensive line. Paradis spent five years with the team, the starting center since his second season. Schoefield spent three years with the team, despite signing a four-year rookie deal.
Honorable Mention: WR Cody Latimer
2015: Max García (OL), Jeff Heuerman (TE), and Trevor Siemian (QB)
The 2015 Broncos' Draft class was not that good. Their first-round pick, Shane Ray, ended up being a bust, spent three seasons with the team, and is no longer in the NFL. García was probably the best pick of the class, he was a solid offensive lineman for the team, and he earned a starting guard job. Jeff Heuerman was a solid pick and led the Broncos in receiving yards by a tight end in 2018. Trevor Siemian lowkey was a steal for Denver because he ended up being the Broncos' starting QB after Peyton Manning retired.
2016: JUSTIN SIMMONS (S)
The 2016 Broncos' Draft was not that good compared to other years but hit a home run with the Justin Simmons selection in round three. Simmons is now a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, a top-tier safety in the entire NFL. Literally a Draft steal, now one of the best at his position.
2017: Garrett Bolles (OT)
The 2017 Broncos' Draft was not good at all, besides Bolles. Bolles solidified himself as a starting Offensive Tackle, injuries, and penalties have been concerns, but he has been a good OT, he has been the starting left tackle since day one. He was a 2020 Second-Team All-Pro.
2018: Bradley Chubb (DE), Courtland Sutton (WR), and Josey Jewell (LB)
The 2018 Broncos' Draft class is a good one compared to other years, not the best, but a solid one. Chubb instantly got the starting job, and injuries have been a concern over his career, but when healthy he is very good. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a first-round pick. Sutton has also been a solid starter for Denver, he has been very consistent, and he has had over 700 receiving yards in every season except for 2020 (ACL injury). He has also been a Pro Bowler but has not been the WR1 that everyone wants. Obviously, QB play is a key factor here. Last but not least important, Josey Jewell. He has been a very underrated player for Denver, now paired with Alex Singleton. They both combine to give the Broncos a top-tier LB core.
2019: Dre'Mont Jones (DL), and Dalton Risner (OG)
The 2019 Broncos' Draft class was not great but got three starters. Dre'Mont Jones was a great and consistent defensive player for the Broncos (now in Seattle). He became the first-ever Broncos defensive rookie to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Risner instantly became a starter and was the starting offensive guard for four consecutive years, missing some games due to injury.
Honorable Mention: TE Noah Fant
2020: Jerry Jeudy (WR)
The 2020 Broncos' Draft class was not that great. The last one in John Elway's era as the team's General Manager. Jerry Jeudy is the best pick for the class. If healthy, he can be a top-tier wide receiver in the league, he has nasty route-running abilities. He finished 2022 strong, and we'll see if in 2023 with the new staff he can have the best season of his career.
2021: Patrick Surtain II (CB), Javonte Williams (RB), and Quinn Meinerz (OL)
The 2021 Draft class is the best in the decade in my opinion. It was the first Draft under George Paton as General Manager, and wow, he did an insane job. The Broncos' 2021 class was voted the best rookie class of the season. There is not much to say ... Surtain is probably the best corner in the NFL, with only two years in his career. Javonte Williams, when healthy, is a beast, a tackle-breaking machine. And Meinerz is a very powerful and underrated offensive lineman.
Honorable Mention: DE Baron Browning, S Caden Sterns
2022: Damarri Mathis (CB)
In my opinion, the 2022 Draft class is very underrated. The Broncos got great talent despite the lack of Draft capital in the first two rounds. Mathis started his NFL career due to Ronald Darby's season-ending knee injury. He started slow, but going forward he became a solid starting cornerback for Denver.
Honorable Mention: LB Nik Bonitto, Greg Dulcich, and DL Matt Henningsen