5 draft moves to finally get the Broncos past the Chiefs in 2023
The Denver Broncos have not beaten the Kansas City Chiefs since the 2015 season. Everybody is well aware of that fact, yet the losing streak against the Chiefs has to serve as motivation for everyone in the Broncos' organization. Kansas City has become the gold standard in the NFL while the Broncos have drifted into relative obscurity, their biggest "wins" against the Chiefs in recent years being moral victories only.
As the Chiefs have ascended into juggernaut status, the Broncos have quickly racked up the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL currently (behind only the Jets). The Broncos have paid a hefty price to try and get past the Chiefs in the AFC West, trading a grand total of three first-round picks and three second-round picks (and more on top of that) to get quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton in place.
The pieces will need to already be in place to beat the Chiefs if the Broncos are going to make it happen this coming season, but the 2023 NFL Draft can certainly help. What moves could the Broncos make in the 2023 NFL Draft to finally get past the Chiefs? Who could be major difference makers in those matchups?
5 moves for the Denver Broncos in the 2023 NFL Draft to get past the Chiefs
1. Snag a dual-threat option at the TE position
Some people think the Denver Broncos are just fine at the tight end position right now with this group of guys leading the charge:
- Greg Dulcich
- Albert Okwuegbunam
- Chris Manhertz
I think you could poke holes in just about any position on the roster and justify a certain position at a certain draft slot, but I think we need to start taking seriously the possibility that the Broncos could go after a tight end with one of their top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Why?
For starters, Sean Payton had some less-than-stellar comments when asked about Greg Dulcich.
"“We’ll see. We haven’t gone through every player relative to the evaluation process. Some of it was hard—the evaluation. Some of it was hard.”"- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)
So what are we meant to make of a quote like that? Are we meant to take that as a massive shot at the play of Greg Dulcich in 2022? Or the offense in general? Is Payton saying it was hard to evaluate a guy like Dulcich last year? Dulcich ended up third on the team in targets despite missing a bunch of time with hamstring issues. Was that part of why the evaluation was "hard" as well?
At any rate, I don't think there's any question the Broncos are interested in drafting a tight end, and the right guy can help get this team past the Chiefs. Having a dual-threat at tight end (someone who can contribute as a receiver and block) can definitely bring more balance to this offense and keep defenses on their heels.