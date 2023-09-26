Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears face off in Week 4 in the "Tank for Caleb" sweepstakes lead
Caleb Williams is seen as the top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Could this selection come down to the Denver Broncos or Chicago Bears?
The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears are the two worst teams in football, and they face off in Week 4 for what could be a season-long battle for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, likely taking Caleb Williams. As it stands right now, the Chicago Bears hold the early lead for the No. 1 pick in 2024, but the Denver Broncos are right behind them at No. 2, according to tankathon.com.
Caleb Williams hasn't announced that he's declaring for the NFL Draft, but it'd be pretty unheard of for a prospect of Williams' caliber to not declare when he becomes eligible. Usually, players declare for the NFL Draft much later in the football season.
Williams is easily the best player in college football, and is currently a junior at USC. So far in 2023, Williams has thrown for 15 touchdowns in four games. He's yet to throw an interception. During his three-year career, Williams has put up 78 touchdown passes on just nine interceptions.
He's also added 19 rushing touchdowns. As a prospect, Williams can really do it all. Him being a bit undersized is a slight problem, but he's 6'1" and 215 pounds, so he's not that small for an NFL QB. Well, in Week 4, the two worst teams in football face off in a battle for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos are both 0-3. Here's the thing, though: the Chicago Bears are hilariously bad on both sides of the ball. Justin Fields might be the worst QB in NFL history and the Bears just don't really have anything to hang their hat on. At least with the Broncos, their offense is pretty efficient and Russell Wilson is playing well this year.
However, the Denver Broncos seem to be on pace to have one of the worst defenses in NFL history, and their roster talent was greatly overestimated by some of us, including me. Well, I'm not sure how many games the Denver Broncos win at this point.
If this is the team they're going to be for the entire season, they might win two or three games. Week 4 against the Chicago Bears presents their weakest opponent of the season. If Denver drops this game, I think the team would be smart to just start trading away veteran players.
Guys like Garett Bolles, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Simmons, Randy Gregory, Josey Jewell, and maybe a few others come to mind.