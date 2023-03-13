Broncos bring Alex Singleton back on new three-year deal
The Denver Broncos have had a busy day since the window opened to negotiate deals with free agents around the league.
After coming to terms with two offensive linemen, a backup quarterback and a blocking tight end, the Broncos chose to bring back one of their own free agents, Alex Singleton.
According to reports, the Broncos have agreed to a new three-year deal with Singleton worth up to $18 million with $9 million guaranteed. He was the team's leading tackler and one of the best overall players on the team in 2022.
Singleton signed a one-year deal with the team this past offseason after three years with the Philadelphia Eagles. When he was signed, he was seen as a depth piece who would mainly play special teams.
But when Jonas Griffith went down early in the year, he was forced to step into a starting role and he played quite well. His 163 total tackles were a career high and good for seventh in the entire league.
The Broncos will rely on Singleton and Josey Jewell to hold down the inside linebacker spots this coming season with Griffith, Justin Strnad and Ray Wilborn competing for time behind them.
Many fans within Broncos Country would have liked to see a big name added by the team at this position. But earlier in the day, Tremaine Edmunds signed a massive deal with the Chicago Bears
Alex Anzalone was also re-signed by the Detroit Lions, which began to set the market. The Broncos felt that bringing Singleton back would be the best move at this point and it's hard to disagree.
In addition to Singleton, the Broncos have agreed to terms with Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers, Jarrett Stidham and Chris Manhertz on Monday. Those deals will become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday.