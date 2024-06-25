Denver Broncos again inaccurately criticized ahead of the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos have entered into a new era with Bo Nix being taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. Well, is the team rebuilding the right way? Bleacher Report does not seem to think so, and frankly, it's odd that they would assign the Broncos as "failing" their rebuild plans. Here's what they had to say:
"The Denver Broncos made things difficult on themselves the day they traded for Russell Wilson. It might be unfair to criticize them for a move they made in 2022, but the decision created the context for the entire 2024 offseason.- Alex Ballentine
Sean Payton and Wilson couldn't create a working relationship, so the Broncos had to make a decision between their head coach and quarterback this offseason. They opted to side with the coach.
Maybe that's the correct decision. Wilson is a 35-year-old quarterback who has clearly lost a step while Payton is a Super Bowl-winning HC who could be coaching much longer than Wilson is playing.
However, their decision still left them in a place where they will be splitting an $85 million dead cap charge over the next two seasons.
It has also left them with a major question at the position. Denver selected Bo Nix with the 12th overall selection in the draft, but he was the sixth signal-caller taken and the 61st overall player on our big board.
The Broncos are putting a lot of trust in Payton to help the Oregon product outperform his pre-draft perception.
At the same time, they have a contract situation brewing with Courtland Sutton and questionable depth behind him at receiver. They signed Josh Reynolds and drafted Troy Franklin in the fourth round after trading away Jerry Jeudy for two Day 3 picks.
A lot of things are going to have to break Payton's way for the Broncos to be better than they were in 2023."
They seem to be stuck on the idea that Bo Nix was their 61st rated player on their own big board for the 2024 NFL Draft, but for the Denver Broncos, we know that Bo Nix was their third-ranked QB, and we know what Bo Nix does well. And what he excels at fits very nicely into the Broncos offensive system, which is now in year two under Sean Payton.
So I would ask; how are the Denver Broncos failing their "rebuild?" Isn't this the right way to go about a rebuild? They moved on from a washed-up, veteran quarterback and took a rookie in the NFL Draft. They also surrounded the rookie with a respectable team on offense which includes recent free agency additions at wide receiver, along the offensive line, and in the NFL Draft as well.
Bleacher Report and Alex Ballentine have it wrong here. The Denver Broncos are doing this rebuild the right way. They invested into the offensive line, invested into the run game, and also have a deep stable of wide receivers. It's hard to argue that there is a rookie QB in a better situation than what Bo Nix stepped into, and this team did win eight games last year, so they are no slouches by any means.
How are the Denver Broncos failing their rebuild plans?