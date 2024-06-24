Broncos wrongly labeled a "least desirable" trade destination for 2024 season
Bleacher Report continues to bash the Denver Broncos, as this time, they were named one of the least desirable trade destinations ahead of the 2024 NFL Season. Being ranked this low just does not make sense, as this team has a first-ballot Hall of Fame head coach in Sean Payton, and they also won eight games last year.
The Broncos were a fun team that did upgrade at several positions, and they feel like a solid bet to surprise the league and breakout for 2024. Well, Bleacher Report seems to think differently, as they ranked Denver as one of the least desirable trade destinations ahead of the 2024 NFL Season:
"The Broncos' best selling point, and the reason they aren't higher on this list, is the opportunity to play for Sean Payton. The former Saints head coach has a long enough track record of success to have the benefit of the doubt.- Alex Ballentine
But Drew Brees isn't walking through that door, and a quarterback battle between Bo Nix and Zach Wilson doesn't exactly sell the idea of playing for the Broncos.
Nix was the 61st player overall on our big board and the sixth quarterback off the board on draft day. Wilson threw more interceptions (23) than touchdowns (21) in three years with the New York Jets.
Fortunately, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has reported that Nix is impressing in the quarterback battle, so there's hope. However, Nix has a long way to go to lead the Broncos to contention in an AFC West that features the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, along with a Chargers team that should be more dangerous with Jim Harbaugh at the helm.
The Raiders have more answers on defense, so it's not hard to argue that the Broncos are the worst landing spot in their division.
If the Broncos were able to trade for a player, they would have room for a big contract extension. However, they also have Patrick Surtain II to pay."
In fact, Denver could be the complete opposite, as they have a clear-cut top head coach in the NFL, and they also could have a stud rookie QB. Having strong coaching and a QB on his rookie deal is the best recipe for success in the NFL. So in just a few short months, Denver may end up being one of the most desirable places to play in the NFL if Bo Nix can figure this QB thing out in the NFL.
But even now, it's impossible to argue this, and it just does not make any sense, as there are a plethora of other teams that have worse overall situations than Denver, so the hate is just not warranted. Denver finished the 2023 NFL Season going 7-4 and did get better this offseason, so it's just weird to see the NFL world not feel as high on the Broncos as they should.