Ranking the top 5 Denver Broncos offenses of the past 30 years
The Denver Broncos' offense in the past few seasons has been abysmal, and that might be putting it lightly. Denver has not had a high-powered offense since the days of Peyton Manning, and fans have been clamoring for them to simply be average, at the very least.
The Broncos made Oregon quarterback Bo Nix the 12th selection in the draft back in April with the hopes that he can be the future under center. With all the talk about how the offense may look like this season, let’s take a look at some of the best Broncos offensive units of the past 30 seasons.
5 best offenses for the Denver Broncos in the last 30 years
5. 2012
The first season of the Manning era got off to a bit of a rocky start. Starting the season 2-3, the team faced Phillip Rivers and the Chargers in a Monday Night Football matchup that saw them down 24-0 at halftime. A full team effort propelled Denver to arguably the greatest comeback in team history with a 35-24 victory, spearheading an 11-game win streak for the remainder of the season.
The playoffs didn’t go as planned, losing in overtime via Joe Flacco and the Mile High Miracle, perhaps the football gods' revenge for their dramatic overtime win the previous season against the Steelers, but the Manning-led offense was as good as advertised.
The unit wound up 4th league-wide in total yards, third in touchdowns, and second in points-per-game with 30.1, a breath of fresh air for Broncos fans after years of mediocracy. This season marked the first time since 2006, Jay Cutler’s rookie season, that Denver finished above .500.