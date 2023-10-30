Broncos 7 stock up (& 2 stock down) following big win over Chiefs
Who's stock is moving up or down this week following a massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs?
By Amir Farrell
OLB Baron Browning
In just his second game of the season, Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning is playing like he has not missed a single beat. The former third-round pick totaled four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits in the contest and appears to be Denver's most threatening pass rusher. Availability will ultimately be the deciding factor for Browning if he is going to be the long-term answer as the Broncos starting outside linebacker.
LB Josey Jewell
Appearing in numerous trade rumors as of late, veteran Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell put on a clinic against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense as he also did during the pair of matchups in the 2022 season. Jewell stacked up five tackles, one pass breakup, one clutch forced fumble, and what should have been a sack that was negated due to a very questionable holding penalty courtesy of teammate Fabian Moreau. The sixth-year player out of Iowa looked like the best linebacker on the field for the Broncos on Sunday.