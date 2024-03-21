Denver Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Trading out of the first round
In this Denver Broncos mock draft, the team will not make a selection in the first round but still come away with an outstanding haul.
76th Overall - Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
With their own 76th overall selection, the Denver Broncos will begin to bolster their defensive line and bring in a talented pass-rusher in Bralen Trice, who honestly could go in the second round, but the Broncos were able to be patient and get him with pick 76.
94th Overall (via SF) - Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Johnny Wilson is 6'6" and is truly more of a tight end size-wise. He's caught over 80 passes the last two seasons at Florida State. The Denver Broncos would get a huge mismatch in the passing game and Wilson also boasts nice speed, running a 4.52 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
136th Overall - Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
Continuing to add to the defensive line, Tyler Davis from Clemson comes aboard with the 136th overall pick. Davis was a five-year college player at Clemson and actually had the best year of his collegiate career during his freshman season, for what that is worth.