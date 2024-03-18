Former Denver Broncos great is shockingly still not on a team
Definitely a bit of a surprise.
The Denver Broncos cut long-time safety Justin Simmons earlier this offseason, and the stud safety has yet to find a new team for the 2024 NFL Season. In fact, not only have a plethora of safeties signed with new teams for 2024, but there are still a ton of them left on the free agency market. The safety market was insanely saturated to begin free agency, and it still is.
Some of the safeties that have signed thus far include Xavier McKinney, Darnell Savage, Brandon Jones, Kevin Byard, Geno Stone, Rayshawn Jenkins, Jordan Whitehead, and a few others. Some still left on the market include Justin Simmons, Jamal Adams, Eddie Jackson, Quandre Diggs, Micah Hyfde, Tracy Walker, Marcus Maye, Jayron Kearse, among many others.
It's not close; Justin Simmons is the best free agent safety left on the market, and might be the best overall free agent left out there. In 2023, his last year with the Denver Broncos, Simmons had three interceptions, eight passes defended, one fumble recovery, and 70 total tackles.
He earned his second Pro Bowl nod and was named to his fourth second-team All-Pro squad, hardly a down year. It really is a bit shocking that Simmons is still on the market, but maybe he's being picky?
The one thing Simmons hasn't experienced in the NFL is the playoffs, and frankly, winning. He was on the 9-7 Denver Broncos team in 2016. Never appearing in the playoffs, Justin Simmons may want to wait it out until something potentially pops up with a contending team. However, will Simmons command a reasonably strong contract?
I highly doubt that he remains unsigned into the 2023 NFL Season, as Simmons has gotten his one huge payday in the NFL, so maybe he's not going to chase the money, but the former Denver Broncos stud, who held down the backend of the defense for years, is still without an NFL home for 2024.