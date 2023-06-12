Denver Broncos 6 roster sleepers on offense for 2023 season
Denver Broncos roster sleeper: Tyler Badie, RB
The Denver Broncos have certainly been in the rumor mill quite a bit lately regarding the running back position. With the Minnesota Vikings releasing Dalvin Cook, it feels like just about every Denver Broncos fan campaigned for the team to sign the Pro Bowler and add him to the mix that already includes the likes of Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. I can't say I disagree with the fans who want to see the Broncos add a player like Cook, especially as hard as point have been to come by in recent years.
With that said, do the Broncos perhaps have a player on their roster who could be the "change of pace" at running back the team needs already? Is there already a young player on this roster the new coaching staff has taken a liking to? The Broncos might already have a wild card at the running back position in Tyler Badie, a 2022 sixth-round pick out of Missouri who flashed in a big way when he got his opportunity late last year for Denver.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein gave Badie a fourth-round grade coming out of Missouri, so undoubtedly he was viewed as a value for the Ravens last year. He ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash and flashed his speed with the Broncos last season. Here's what Zierlein had to say about Badie, and his assessment could prove to be exactly what the Broncos need at the position:
"Undersized, change-of-pace back with a big heart and pass-catching talent. Despite a lack of desired size, Badie took on a monster workload and produced at a high level. He played in a run scheme heavily tilted to outside zone and is at his best in space, although he's natural and confident in tight run lanes. He's a tough runner but lacks short-yardage leg drive, so his role as a pro could be fairly well-defined as a talented third-down back who can handle an occasional spike in carries if needed."- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Perhaps the Denver Broncos haven't been aggressive in adding players like Dalvin Cook, Zeke Elliott, and other available backs because they really believe in the development of Badie going into his second year. The rumor out of OTAs is that Badie has impressed.