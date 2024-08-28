Denver Broncos 53-man roster: What to make of the initial roster for 2024
The deadline for NFL teams to cut down to a 53-man roster was on Tuesday. Let's dive into the Denver Broncos initial team. Here's is the first official look at the Broncos initial roster:
There were definitely some interesting and perhaps shocking decisions made. The Broncos decided to keep three quarterbacks; Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham, but some have disagreed with this move when you consider that the team did release WR Tim Patrick, who was coming off two straight season-ending injuries.
The RB room of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and Blake Watson may also be a surprise, as Denver is not currently carrying a dedicated fullback. But if you look at the TE room, you'll see the TE/FB Nate Adkins made it, so you have to assume that Adkins will take FB duties when needed.
It's clear that throughout the roster, the Denver Broncos are embracing a bit of a youth movement. They are currently keeping nine players along the offensive line, including undrafted free agent Frank Crum, who had quite the poor offseason. Denver seems to be banking on some development there.
Defensively, the Broncos are currently rostering 11 defensive backs, and I am not sure there is a huge surprise with who did and did not make the team. Two big surprises on this side of the ball might be them only keeping four outside linebackers, who include Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning, and rookie Jonah Elliss.
They also cut Jonas Griffith, an inside linebacker, in favor of undrafted free agent Levelle Bailey, who had a pick-six in Denver's final preseason game. The ILB unit is one that I would hope Denver looks to improve on between now and the regular season. Along the defensive front, the only thing that could be surprising is them parting ways with Angelo Blackson in favor of Jordan Jackson. All of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, Malcolm Roach, and John Franklin-Myers figure to get a majority of the playing time here.
At with the punting situation, the team did indeed keep incumbent Riley Dixon, so there has been no change there. Overall, I personally would have some a few things differently with this roster. However, there is still a lot of time