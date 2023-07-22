Denver Broncos 53-man roster projection just ahead of training camp
- How many QBs will the team keep?
- Competition at kicker will be interesting
- Wide receiver will be the most competitive position
Denver Broncos pre-training camp 53-man roster projection
Wide Receiver (6): Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Marvin Mims, Jr., Marquez Callaway, Jalen Virgil
Cuts: K.J. Hamler, Montrell Washington, Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Kendall Hinton, Taylor Grimes
The wide receiver position is quite difficult to evaluate and it's likely that some will take issue with this list, but here's the explanation.
The top four spots are pretty easy to decide. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, who is also coming back from a torn ACL, make up a formidable trio. Second-round pick Marvin Mims is also obviously going to make the team.
I do think that K.J. Hamler's time in Denver is done and Payton is not going to keep him around just because he was a high draft pick. The team will almost certainly attempt to trade him before cutting him, however. Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway will make the roster as a result.
Jalen Virgil will edge out Brandon Johnson for the last spot in a battle of last season's undrafted players but that could honestly go either way. And Montrell Washington will be let go because there is just no room on this roster with all of the talent in front of him, particularly when the Broncos signed Tremon Smith, a cornerback who can take over kick return duties.