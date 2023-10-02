Denver Broncos 5 stock up, 2 stock down following huge comeback victory over Bears
Which Denver Broncos players are moving up or down in the stock report following Week 4?
By Amir Farrell
OLB Jonathon Cooper
Third-year edge rusher Jonathon Cooper put together a solid performance against his former Ohio State teammate in Bears QB Justin Fields. Cooper sacked Fields just once while adding a pair of QB hits, a tackle for loss, and the game-tying fumble recovery for a touchdown. While the 25-year-old pass rusher did not have the most consistent game, he is taking advantage of more opportunities in his starting role and making clutch plays when the defense needs them.
QB Russell Wilson
Broncos starting QB Russell Wilson did it again, ladies and gentlemen. Notoriously known for leading comeback victories and keeping his offense in games, Wilson led three drives in the second half that resulted in 17 points. He threw for over 220 yards and three touchdowns while not turning the ball over a single time. That is a great recipe for success.
For anyone still questioning Wilson's play at this juncture in the season, there really is no other explanation to prove he is performing at an elite level right now. Wilson is currently on pace to throw for 38 touchdowns and just nine interceptions this season and is statistically playing like a top-five quarterback. All while Denver's defense continues to play at an all-time low. Wilson deserves a lot of credit and isn't receiving enough of it.
K Wil Lutz
I felt it was worth mentioning that Broncos kicker Wil Lutz has bounced back very impressively after his season debut in Denver missing a field goal and an extra-point attempt. Lutz kicked what turned out to be the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter from 51 yards out, despite missing from that range in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Nailing all of his kicks today, it sure appears Sean Payton made the right call trading for his longtime kicker in Wil Lutz.