Denver Broncos: 5 best moments of Russell Wilson era
Which five moments were the best of the Russell Wilson era?
1. Ending the streak versus Chiefs in Week 8, 2023
If nothing else, one thing that we can thank Russell Wilson for is helping the Denver Broncos end the infamous losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL Season. It was the first time the Broncos had beaten the Chiefs since 2015, and Wilson really was not asked to do a lot in this game, but he managed the game well and tossed three TD passes.
It was a pure dominating performance if we're being honest. The Broncos defense held the Chiefs out of the endzone, and the offense was able to move the ball plenty against their stingy defense. Apparently, Patrick Mahomes was battling a sickness during this game, but who cares? The Broncos and Russell Wilson took it to KC, and perhaps that win helped spark the rest of the team's winning streak.
Again, if nothing else, this is one thing we can thank Russell Wilson for. He was brought in to help the Broncos get over the edge, but that did not happen. However, he was also brought in, among other things, to help the Broncos finally compete with the Chiefs, and in Week 8, they finally ended the streak.