Denver Broncos 3 trade possibilities with the Eagles in 2023
- A starting linebacker to Philadelphia?
- Broncos adding at the RB position?
- 3 trade ideas that could boost both the Broncos and Eagles rosters
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman are two of the most aggressive, trade-happy executives in the NFL today. Even if the results of their trades have taken them to different places up to this point, it wouldn't be out of the question to see the two of them come together on a deal in 2023. Especially with the inclusion now of Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, it feels like these two teams might be able to make each other better in 2023.
But will a deal actually come to fruition? That remains to be seen.
But we have some ideas, anyway. What types of trades would we like to see go down between the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles in 2023? Here are three possibilities.
3 trade ideas between the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles in 2023
1. LB Josey Jewell to the Philadelphia Eagles
One area the Philadelphia Eagles might look to address throughout the course of training camp is the off-ball linebacker position. The Denver Broncos just so happen to have a bit of a surplus at the moment, and a player like Josey Jewell could become available if Drew Sanders and Jonas Griffith show well throughout camp and preseason play.
The Eagles' top two tacklers from last season departed in free agency with TJ Edwards heading to the Chicago Bears and Kyzir White following Jonathan Gannon to the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles brought in Nicholas Morrow, who was a starter the last two seasons for the Bears and Raiders. They also have Nakobe Dean coming up through the ranks and expected to take on a major role.
Despite those two players being in line to start for the Eagles' defense, I think Josey Jewell would be an obvious upgrade. Jewell has 0 guaranteed money in his contract for this season, and the Broncos would save nearly $5 million by trading him. If they feel they have some viable alternatives at linebacker (Sanders, Griffith) to pair with former Eagle Alex Singleton, this is a tough call the Broncos might make in order to get some value in return for Jewell as well as some cap relief.