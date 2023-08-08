Denver Broncos 3 trade options with the Carolina Panthers in 2023
- Making a play for a WR?
- Taking a shot on a QB with upside?
The Denver Broncos have made a lot of trades since George Paton became general manager of the team. As the preseason trucks along and final roster tinkering takes place, there will almost always be opportunities to make upgrades or take calculated risks. We've seen Paton as a buyer at the end of training camp in the past, and we've also seen him parlay a great training camp and preseason performance from a guy like wide receiver Trinity Benson into a really good trade value coming back.
How will Paton's approach be now that Sean Payton seemingly has the final say over the roster? What kinds of deals could be explored? I think Sean Payton is obviously very confident in his program. He's confident in the coaches he's assembled on his staff, and he should be very confident in player development.
That's why I'm all for the Broncos trying to go out there and find some guys who maybe need a change of scenery, or who could be had for a bargain price because they haven't lived up to their potential just yet. The Carolina Panthers present some intriguing options given the fact that they have loaded up their roster with new players under new head coach Frank Reich.
If there are some players on the outs in Carolina, the Broncos might be willing to take a look. Let's look at three options to make trades with the Carolina Panthers.
3 trades the Denver Broncos could make with the Carolina Panthers
1. Trade for WR Laviska Shenault
I am once again asking for the Denver Broncos to pull off a trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault. If ever there was a perfect time to do it, it's got to be now, right?
The Broncos had to place KJ Hamler on waivers due to a non-football illness (heart condition) on the same day they had to plan for no Tim Patrick in 2023. The team has other players stepping up at the wide receiver position like Brandon Johnson, Marquez Callaway, and Kendall Hinton, but the idea of adding a player like Shenault has a lot of appeal.
We know the Broncos are going to be running the ball a lot and we also know that they are going to want Russell Wilson to be getting the ball out quickly in the passing game. Shenault, who is currently running with the Panthers' second team, can be a dynamic weapon in the run game or the passing game.
Being listed with the second team doesn't mean Shenault is going to get traded, but I think there's a decent chance he could be available for the right price. The three guys in the "starting" lineup for the Panthers are all players they acquired this offseason. It seems like, for the right price, you could get them to let go of Shenault.
I love the idea of Shenault's versatility in Sean Payton's offense, and I think bringing him back to the state of Colorado where he played his college ball could reignite his star power.