Denver Broncos 3 trade ideas with the Arizona Cardinals for 2023
Could the Denver Broncos strike up a deal with the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals in 2023?
Denver Broncos three trade ideas with the Arizona Cardinals for 2023
3. Arizona Cardinals trade for WR KJ Hamler
The Denver Broncos wide receiver room is all of a sudden very deep. Additions of Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway, coupled with the return of Tim Patrick from a torn ACL have made this room one of the best and deepest in the entire NFL.
It's truly a great room with loads of potential. Right now, though, I think there's a better chance that Hamler does not have a spot on the Broncos' roster than does. He's battled through numerous injuries in his three-year career and has missed more games than he's played in.
He's not a viable player for this organization at this moment in time, and I think the best course forward would be to see if a team would give up anything for Hamler. I get some people in the fanbase gravitate toward him because of his bubbly personality and perseverance, but let's be honest here, KJ Hamler has been a colossal failure since being drafted in the second round back in 2020.
The team also drafted Mims in 2023, who profiles very similarly to Hamler, so many have said that Mims is a de-facto replacement for Hamler. The Cardinals might be willing to give up a sixth or seventh-round pick for Hamler, who would bring some youth to their WR room that recently saw the departure of DeAndre Hopkins.
Even though Hamler wouldn't fetch much in a trade, acquiring whatever you could get for him would replenish the Broncos' draft capital by that much.