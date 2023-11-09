Denver Broncos: 3 things to know about Buffalo Bills ahead of Monday night clash
The Denver Broncos (3-5) will take on the Buffalo Bills (5-4) in Week 10 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football.
Bills have three prominent former Broncos on their roster
This will be the first time the Broncos have faced Von Miller since he was traded in the 2021 season. His presence on the Bills' roster will be one of the biggest storylines heading into this game, at least in the Denver media.
But the Bills also have Latavius Murray, the best running back the Broncos had last season and a player many fans thought the team should have kept, along with punter Sam Martin, who kicked for the team in 2020 and 2021.
Murray is given much of the Bills' goal-line work as the team uses him as a battering ram in those short-yardage situations. He has rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
Martin has been a good situational and directional punter for the Bills so far this season, but his 39.8-yard net average ranks 28th in the league.
But the focus will be on Miller, who will always be a Bronco in the hearts of many. He has yet to have a sack this season and has played in just five games after having eight sacks with the Bills a season ago.