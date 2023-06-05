Denver Broncos: 3 big changes we can see in the next year
Denver Broncos: 3 big changes we can see in the next year
3. The Denver Broncos are seen as playoff contenders once again
When the Denver Broncos last made the playoffs, I was a senior in high school, and now I'm closer to 30 than 20. It's actually truly insane how bad the Broncos have been. One of the worst teams in football over the last five years, Denver really has nowhere to go but up.
And they happened to have made the best decision by any team of the 2023 offseason when they traded for Sean Payton, who comes to Denver with a Hall of Fame record as a head coach.
Well, let's look at something positive; what if Denver does hit the ground running in 2023 and finds themselves in the postseason? What if they're better than we think and quickly cement themselves as playoff contender once again?
It's possible, guys, no matter how bad the past years have been. In fact, prior seasons should have no bearing on the present. The 2017-2022 seasons are totally irrelevant to what is going on in 2023.
The Broncos being looked at as playoff contenders once again would be marvelous.