Denver Broncos 2024 schedule is among the hardest in the NFL
As of now, it looks like the Denver Broncos are set to have one of the hardest schedules in the NFL for the 2024 season. It honestly feels like this happens every single season. Warren Sharp put together a ranking of the NFL strength of schedules for 2024, with the No. 1 team having the easiest and the No. 32 team having the hardest.
"With odds released for all 32 NFL teams, we are now able to calculate NFL Strength of Schedule using projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.- Warren Sharp
Based on projected win totals, the Atlanta Falcons have the easiest strength of schedule for the 2024 NFL season."
Using projected win totals, Sharp ranked each team, and the Denver Broncos come in at 25th in the NFL, which means that the Denver Broncos have the 8th-hardest slate of games in the NFL based on those projected win totals. Now yes, we are still months away from the start of the regular season, and with the amount of starting QBs that went down last year with injury, anything can happen.
But right now, the 8th-hardest schedule in the NFL belongs to the Denver Broncos. In the AFC, it ranks as the 7th-toughest, so fortunately, it's in the middle of the pack in the conference. With how talented the AFC is, it's no surprise that the conference features a tougher schedule than the NFC. The lone NFC team within this top eight is the Minnesota Vikings.
AFC teams with harder schedules than the Denver Broncos include the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and the Houston Texans. Fortunately, all of the Steelers, Browns, Ravens, and Texans figure to be in the playoff mix, so that could benefit the Denver Broncos.
But with the hardest schedule in the division, the Broncos might have a huge hill to climb in 2024 if they have playoff aspirations.