Denver Broncos 2024 plans made abundantly clear in free agency

So, Spotrac has the Broncos with $43M of cap space. OvertheCap has them at $46M.



If they take the larger hit on Russell Wilson this year — $53M — that eats up $17.6M of it to cover what's not already accounted for. Rookie pool will be roughly $13M. Boom — $30.6M of space gone.