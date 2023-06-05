Denver Broncos 2023: What is a realistic ceiling for the team?
There's always a chance that most everything goes right for the Denver Broncos in 2023, and if that happens, what does that ceiling look like for the team? Most of us are probably scarred from the past six years of Broncos' football, and that's perfectly fine.
It might be hard to get excited about the team after what we've had to watch the past several seasons. However, I think it'll be a lot different this year, and I'm not just saying that. Even though I convinced myself about Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, and Teddy "Throws short of the sticks"-water, I feel the same way about Russell Wilson and Sean Payton.
But the thing is, with these two men, is that they have had legitimate success in the NFL and I think both can bring the best out of each other. Many things have to go right if the Broncos want to hit their ceiling, and I think they can, but what does that ceiling look like?
Well, I think a few things need to happen for the ceiling to be hit:
-Offense turns into a top 10-12 scoring unit, Russell Wilson bounces back and returns to his old self
-Offensive playmakers, specifically wide receivers, are healthy and consistent
-Defense hardly misses a beat from last year, is a top 7-10 unit
-Special teams is average, or slightly above
I honestly do not think the Denver Broncos could ask for more to go right in the 2023 season. If they are able to hit on all of these points, they'll reach their peak, but is their peak good enough to win it all?
Well, I'm not sure, at least in 2023. They do have a favorable schedule in the coming season in my opinion, so I think them hitting their ceiling looks like a team that can easily hit double-digit wins. They'd win games that appear to be the "easier" ones like contests against the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and at least one game against the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Right there is already seven wins.
Hitting their ceiling would then give them great chances to win some of those in-between games like a home contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, their matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, and maybe even their matchup against the New York Jets.
Honestly, we could discuss which games are the most winnable all day and night, but my main point here is that the Broncos I think need to do four things to be able to hit their true ceiling in 2023.
In terms of a win-loss record, I'd feel comfortable saying 11 or 12 wins is probably their ceiling. You might think that's a lot, but again, this is a ceiling. They have all the necessary pieces in place to be able to win a bunch of games and Sean Payton has the resume to back up an 11 or 12-win season.
This also likely comes with the Broncos perhaps making some noise in the playoffs. Could they win a playoff game or two in 2023 if they hit their ceiling? I think so. I don't think a division title is in the works for them in 2023, but earning the top Wild Card spot and playing the 4th seed in the AFC playoffs seems like the best-case scenario for them.
What do you think? Can the Broncos hit their ceiling in 2023?