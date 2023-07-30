Denver Broncos: 10 biggest mistakes in the George Paton era
Denver Broncos General Manager, George Paton, has made his share of mistakes
6. Neglecting the pass rush in 2023
I have not been too thrilled with the Denver Broncos' plan with the pass rush this offseason. They really haven't done much at all. In fact, you could argue they've subtracted from the unit. The team cut Jacob Martin earlier in the offseason, who figured to be some quality depth.
They also saw Baron Browning undergo a knee procedure, and no one really knows when he'll be healthy. The team did sign Frank Clark in free agency, but that was in response to Browning's injury. Right now, Denver's pass rush doesn't look too promising on paper.
With Browning probably missing regular-season games, who steps up in his absence? Do we even begin to flirt with the idea of trusting Randy Gregory? Do Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto take a step forward? Does Frank Clark have anything left in the tank?
What about Zach Allen? Can he build on his 20 QB hits from last season? Denver's pass rush was one of the worst in the NFL last year, and this year's pass rush features many of the same faces. I think it's time to add to this unit, especially with Mike Purcell not ready for camp and the recent suspension of Eyioma Uwazurike.
This is the part of the defense that cannot afford to have another down year. Denver will struggle mightily on defense if they can't get to the QB. They simply need to add bodies to this unit with a ton of urgency.