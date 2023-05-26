Day 3 recap of Denver Broncos OTAs: News, analysis, and takeaways
By Amir Farrell
Russell Wilson looking "lean and mean"
According to Sean Payton, Russell Wilson looked "sharp" and has "picked things up well" as the offensive staff continues to instill a new scheme for the players. Russell Wilson connected with WR Jerry Jeudy on a long pass during practice as the two continue to build their chemistry as a duo carrying over from the second half of 2022.
One of the more notable differences and 'improvements' per se from Wilson this off-season was noticeable weight loss. At the beginning of the 2022 season, Wilson was listed at just 215 pounds despite appearing a bit on the heavier side however, as mentioned, lost even more weight this off-season and looks significantly lighter than previously seen on the football field.
Very positive signs early on in Denver's off-season programs considering Wilson's past success being able to extend plays and make "something out of nothing" when he's on the move. Wilson was set with unrealistic expectations last season as he bulked up and added additional weight in hopes to become a pure pocket passer for Nathaniel Hackett's offense. All along, Wilson was never meant to be that type of quarterback and Coach Payton is making sure there will be no repeat of 2022 as he aims to play Wilson's "greatest hits" in 2023.