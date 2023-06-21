Dalvin Cook started liking some Russell Wilson content on Twitter
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is still available, but will the Denver Broncos be an option? He's been engaging with Russell Wilson content.
NFL players like to send subliminal messages on social media these days, and while some of their messages are more subtle than others, some can be blatantly obvious. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook has been available for a couple of weeks now, and while many figured he would sign with a new team rather quickly, it may be some time yet before he signs anywhere. Are the Denver Broncos even an option?
It does appear the Broncos are in the market for running back help. They let go of a number of backs in recent weeks, including Damarea Crockett, Jacques Patrick, Tyreik McAllister, and former UDFA signing Emanuel Wilson. They hosted a couple of running backs for their mandatory minicamp last week, specifically former Steelers 4th-round pick Benny Snell and former Bears undrafted free agent Ryan Nall.
Although those two guys trying out might indicate the Broncos are more interested in camp bodies than someone like Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, it seems like Cook would have interest in coming to Denver based on his Twitter account.
Twitter detectives are on the case, and if you click on the Tweets that Dalvin Cook has "liked" recently, it includes a number of Denver Broncos-related tweets. Specifically, he's been liking some stuff related to quarterback Russell Wilson.
Here are a few of the Broncos-related Tweets Cook has been engaging with...
Cook even liked the Tweet of one of Predominantly Orange's own, Lou Scataglia, regarding the health of Samaje Perine who had a bruised thumb at Broncos minicamp:
The Denver Broncos have been mentioned by a number of reputable people as potentially having an interest in signing Dalvin Cook, including ESPN's Adam Schefter, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and Jordan Schultz of The Score. Mike Klis of 9News in Denver kind of poured some cold water on the rumors, but it wouldn't be shocking in the least if the Broncos just wanted conflicting reports circulating.
Now, Cook isn't exclusively "liking" Denver Broncos content on his Twitter page, either. He's done so for the Dolphins, Jets, and Ravens as well. So why would the Broncos make sense for Cook?
Well, Javonte Williams is coming off of a major knee injury. Samaje Perine will have an increased role in Denver compared to what he did in Cincinnati, but he hasn't been the featured back in an offense since he became the all-time leading rusher in Oklahoma Sooners history. The Broncos' depth at the position behind those two guys is questionable, even if there's some talent.
There's nothing wrong with the Broncos wanting to load up at the position if they do end up having genuine interest in Dalvin Cook. Keeping running backs fresh is a recipe for success in today's NFL. If Sean Payton wants to establish a consistent ground game and build the offense on that kind of foundation, it honestly makes way more sense to sign Dalvin Cook than not.